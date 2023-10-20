You must have been living under a rock to not know about “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert movie, which was the top-grossing film at theaters last weekend.

A select few cinemas are doing a special promotion for the film, including Emagine Noblesville. It includes pink popcorn, collectable drink and popcorn containers, friendship bracelets, a specialty “Shimmer” cocktail and themed photo stations to commemorate fans’ theater-going experiences.

Best of all, a portion of all pink popcorn proceeds for all Emagine locations in Indiana will be donated to the Shades of Pink Foundation, which helps to reduce the financial stress for those undergoing breast cancer treatment.

And Film Yap is giving away free movie passes, popcorn and drink vouchers so you can experience the awesomeness yourself!

Short turnaround on this one: You have until 5 p.m. TODAY, Friday, Oct. 20 to enter by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

You should know the drill. These amazing giveaways, along with free tickets to special advance screenings of new films and other promotional opportunities, are only available to our premium subscribers. We don’t paywall our content, so this is how we thank those who support us!

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now and you can get 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15 for the first year!

50% off your first year!