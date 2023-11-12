What do you remember most from powerful films? Is it a feeling? A particular moment? A performance?

For “Terms of Endearment,” the moment that stands out for many people is Shirley MacClaine demanding that the nurses give her dying daughter (Debra Winger) her scheduled pain shot. It perfectly encapsulates her character’s fraught relationship with her kid and her own demanding persona, hidden (barely) behind a veneer of Southern gentility.

It’s fair to say this scene put MacClaine over the top to the Academy Award for Best Actress (beating out her co-star, Winger) — a film that also won Best Picture, Director, Screenplay and Supporting Actor.

Speaking of which, did you know that James L. Brooks wrote the part of retired astronaut Garrett Breedlove specifically for Burt Reynolds, who turned it down to make “Stroker Ace” instead? Harrison Ford and Paul Newman also passed on the role. It wound up winning Jack Nicholson the Oscar and revitalized a flagging career.

