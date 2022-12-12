Giveaway: The Ambush
Win the tense war drama on Blu-ray about the daring rescue mission undertaken to rescue soldiers attacked by insurgents in the Middle East.
Up next is “The Ambush,” a tense war action/drama about three Emirati soldiers attacked by insurgents and the daring mission to rescue them. Based on real events, it’s a rare look at unrest in the Middle East from a homegrown perspective.
It’s directed by Pierre Morel, best known for making the first film in the “Taken” franchise starring Liam Neeson.
You have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to enter by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.
