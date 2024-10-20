Kit Harington is mapping out an interesting career post “Game of Thrones,” playing everything from historical heroes to spine-tingling villains. In “The Beast Within,” he keeps us guessing as a father figure who is both beloved and feared by his young daughter in this moody, atmospheric horror/thriller.

After a series of strange events leads her to question her family’s isolated life on a fortified compound deep in the English wilds, 10-year-old Willow (Caoilinn Springall) follows her parents on one of their secret late-night treks to the heart of the ancient forest. But upon witnessing her father undergo a terrible transformation, she too becomes ensnared by the dark ancestral secret they’ve tried so desperately to conceal.

The movie is available on Blu-ray this week, and we’ve got copies to give away to our wonderful subscribers as thanks for their support!

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 25, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always: this awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!