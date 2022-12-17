Hey, we’re film critics here at Film Yap, so you can probably guess we knew what it was like to grow up as a smart, socially awkward kid. It can be so hard to make friends — sometimes you have to literally dig them up out of the ground!

That’s the premise of “The Loneliest Boy in the World,” a charming horror/comedy that’s hitting hi-def video this Tuesday. And we’ve got multiple copies to claim as prizes.

You have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 to enter by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always: this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support Hoosier film critics.

Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions!

Get 50% off for 1 year