Giveaway: The Loneliest Boy in the World
The charming comedy/horror about a socially isolated kid who decides to dig up a few friends is hitting Blu-ray, and we've got multiple copies to give away!
Hey, we’re film critics here at Film Yap, so you can probably guess we knew what it was like to grow up as a smart, socially awkward kid. It can be so hard to make friends — sometimes you have to literally dig them up out of the ground!
That’s the premise of “The Loneliest Boy in the World,” a charming horror/comedy that’s hitting hi-def video this Tuesday. And we’ve got multiple copies to claim as prizes.
You have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 to enter by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.
As always: this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support Hoosier film critics.
Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions!
