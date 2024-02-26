Who’s up for an epic-scale space survival thriller from South Korea’s Kim Yong Hwa (“Along with the Gods”)? You are! And now you can win your very own copy of “The Moon” on Blu-ray courtesy of your pals at Film Yap.

After a spaceship is damaged mid-mission and leaves an astronaut stranded with rapidly decreasing oxygen stores, Korea’s Naro Space Center turns to a former director to avert a catastrophe—and possibly redeem his own tarnished legacy.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, March 1, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always: this awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to premium subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is how we thank those who support us!

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all future promotions including ticket, disc and merch giveaways.

50% off your first year!