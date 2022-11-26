It’s arguably the most celebrated film of all time. You’ve heard the stories about the legend of “The Godfather” … now see them come to life in “The Offer,” the hit miniseries from Paramount+ that looks at the making of the movie seemingly nobody wanted.

Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Colin Hanks and Giovanni Ribisi head an impressive cast.

It hits home video Nov. 29, and now it can be yours on DVD! We’ve got multiple copies to give away.

You have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

