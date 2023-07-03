“The Truman Show” was one of those movies that comes along at a certain time that meets the moment in multiple ways. It was the picture that showed audiences Jim Carrey could be more than a fart-loving funnyman. In 1998 it arrived at a critical juncture in the information age, just as the internet was blowing up and people were growing fearful about the encroaching power of technology over their lives.

It was directed by the great Peter Weir, one of my favorite filmmakers, and went on to be seen as a watershed film with many imitators, whether consciously or not. In a lot of ways, it presaged many of the same themes of “The Matrix,” which would come out the following year.

You can read my look-back take on the movie by clicking here.

It’s being released this week in a handsome 4K/Blu-ray combo that’s a worthy addition to any serious film-lover’s library. And we’re giving away several copies!

You have until 5 p.m. Friday, July 7 to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

You know the drill: these awesome giveaways and other promotional goodies are exclusive to our premium subscribers. Want to get in on the fun? Upgrade now and you’ll even get half off your first year’s subscription!

Get 50% off for 1 year