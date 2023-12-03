Love it or hate it — and we suspect even those who claim to hate it secretly kinda like it — James Cameron’s “Titanic” remains a colossal achievement in filmmaking, winning a boatload of Oscars and reigning supreme for many years as the top-grossing film of all time.

It’s finally being issued in 4K Ultra HD for the very first time… and it can be YOURS just for being one of our very appreciated paid subscribers!

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 8, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

You know the navigation: this awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to premium subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is how we thank those who support us!

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15!

50% off your first year!