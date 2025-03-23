Nobody expected much from “Tommy Boy.” Stars Chris Farley and David Spade, then largely back-benchers on “Saturday Night Live,” literally shot the movie while still making the show, splitting their time part of the week on the movie set.

It became a massive hit, making both guys bankable stars and turning “Fat guy in a little coat” into an iconic comedy moment.

If you can believe it, it’s celebrating its 30th anniversary this year — and we’re here to help start the party!

To celebrate its birthday, “Tommy Boy” is being released in a 4K Ultra HD edition — and you can win your very own copy from your best buds at Film Yap!

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday,March 28, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always: this awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!