“Top Gun: Maverick” is in theaters now and on Digital August 23rd!

Film Yap subscribers — win your very own FREE digital copy of the year’s biggest hit, “Top Gun: Maverick!” It’s a smash with both critics and audiences, including a five-star review from our very own Christopher Lloyd — and we’ve got five copies to give away!

You have until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always, this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support our Hoosier film critics.

Not yet a paid subscriber? Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions!

Get 50% off for 1 year