“Transformers One” got some of the best notices from critics and audiences when it came out this year. Sort of an original story for Optimus Prime and Megatron, it’s an epic animated thrill ride for the whole family!

The movie is out on digital this week, and we’ve got copies to give away to our wonderful subscribers as thanks for their support! Plus one lucky subscriber will win this awesome grand prize that includes Mega changer, lunchbox and thermos set, school kit and magnet set!

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 25, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always: this awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!