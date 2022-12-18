Just in time for the holidays, Paramount Home Entertainment has hooked us up with the ULTIMTE hi-def giveaway package! One lucky Film Yap subscriber is going to boast the best gift under the tree for your favorite movie lover — especially if it’s yourself!

We’ve got the 50th Anniversary collection of “The Godfather” trilogy. BOTH “Top Gun” films on 4K Ultra HD. All six “Star Trek” feature films with the original cast. And the “Yellowstone” Dutton Legendary Collection with the first four seasons of the hit streaming show plus the first season of the spinoff “1883.”

That’s four high-end collections with total retail value of $300! And YOU could be the lucky winner!

As always: this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support Hoosier film critics.

Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions!

Get 50% off for 1 year