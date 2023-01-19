Giveaway: Violent Night
Win the hit horror-comedy on Blu-ray! You have until Tuesday, Jan. 24 to enter.
It’s time for another awesome Blu-ray giveaway! Next on tap is the hit horror-comedy starring David Harbour that our critic Nate Richards called a “gloriously violent and unapologetically campy Christmas tale.”
You have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 to enter to win.
As always: this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support Hoosier film critics.
Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Film Yap to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.