Film Yap subscribers, it’s time for another giveaway! Enter now to win your FREE copy of the hit “Yellowstone” spinoff series on Paramount+, “1883,” on Blu-ray. The show chronicles the Dutton family’s post-Civil War journey westward and stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Isabel May.

You have until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always, this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support our Hoosier film critics.

Not yet a paid subscriber? Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions!

Get 50% off for 1 year