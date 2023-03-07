Football season is over, but things are heating up with our newest giveaway featuring the hit comedy about a foursome of octogenarian superfans of Tom Brady!

We’ve got multiple copies on digital as prizes, so enter now!

You have until 5 p.m. Friday, March 10 to sign up.

As always: this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support Hoosier film critics.

Not yet a member? Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions!

Get 50% off for 1 year