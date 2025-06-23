Will Scarlett Johansson breathe new life into the three-decade old “Jurassic Park” franchise? Based on the hype and the trailers, it sure as heck looks like it!

Now YOU can see “Jurassic World: Rebirth” ahead of everybody else with some free tickets to the Indianapolis screening thanks to your pals at Film Yap! Just click the button at the bottom of this post to claim your passes.

Screening info:

7 p.m. Monday, June 30

AMC Castleton Square, Indianapolis

Our premium subscribers will get first crack to claim their passes. It’s our way of thanking them for supporting us. If there’s any tickets left, we’ll open it up to everyone later on.

Want a front seat to this and other promotional opportunities? You can upgrade now for half off the first year and claim your tickets right now!

50% off your first year!