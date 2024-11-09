Giveaway: Win South Park (Not Suitable for Children)!
A mystery hydration drink called Cred is sweeping the school, exposing the dark underbelly of social influencers in the breakout special from the naughty animated show.
Personally I’m a little sad that “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone aren’t doing full seasons of the naughty animated show anymore, and that they aren’t played for free on Comedy Central. They switched over to special event episodes on the Paramount+ streaming platform, which I don’t have.
So I was very happy to receive “South Park (Not Suitable for Children)” in the mail — and even happier to be able to offer free copies to our wonderful premium subscribers!
After it’s discovered that a teacher at South Park Elementary has an OnlyFans page, Randy is compelled to take a closer look at the seedy underbelly of the world of online influencers. This focuses on the mystery hydration drink Cred, which has become the new thing every young person simply must have.
It’s now out on Blu-ray, and you can take home your very own copy thanks to your buds at Film Yap!
You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 15, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.
