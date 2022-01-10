That the Golden Globes held so much sway in the entertainment/journalism industries for so long was a mystery to many of us. A vague consortium of foreign press members, they put on a ritzy, glitzy televised affair that attracted all the big celebrities looking for their hardware and some shine on the red carpet.

Arguably, it was the biggest thing next to the Oscars.

The Globes have fallen so far down the ladder that the awards event was held yesterday and it wasn’t even televised or live-streamed. Plagued by a lack of diversity in their voting membership, which is heavy on European media, they are currently in their pit of despair… possibly forever.

Still, the awards can give some insight into how the Oscar race might shake out. With most of the critics’ group having weighed in — including the Indiana Film Journalists Association — without a clear consensus building around any films, this year’s contest appears to be wide open.

So here are the Globe winners. “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story” and “Belfast” appear to be the main beneficiaries of any momentum-building.

1. Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast, Focus Features

Coda, Apple TV+

Dune, Warner Bros.

King Richard, Warner Bros.

The Power of the Dog, Netflix – WINNER

2. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos – WINNER

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

3. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Will Smith, King Richard – WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

4. Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Cyrano, MGM

Don’t Look Up, Netflix

Licorice Pizza, MGM

Tick, Tick…Boom!, Netflix

West Side Story, 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – WINNER

5. Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story – WINNER

6. Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom! – WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

7. Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – WINNER

Flee, Neon / Participant

Luca, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

My Sunny Maad, Totem Films

Raya And The Last Dragon, Walt Disney Studios

8. Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

Compartment No. 6, (Finland / Russia / Germany), Sony Pictures Classics

Drive My Car, (Japan), Janus Films – WINNER

The Hand Of God, (Italy), Netflix

A Hero, (France / Iran), Amazon Studios

Parallel Mothers, (Spain), Sony Pictures Classics

9. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side Story – WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

10. Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog – WINNER

11. Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog – WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

12. Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast – WINNER

Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Adam Mckay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being The Ricardos

13. Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power Of The Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune – WINNER

14. Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Be Alive” — King Richard

Music By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Lyrics By: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto

Music By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lyrics By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” — Belfast

Music By: Van Morrison

Lyrics By: Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect

Music By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

Lyrics By: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“No Time To Die” — No Time To Die

Music By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Lyrics By: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER

15. Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin, Netflix

The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Pose, FX

Squid Game, Netflix

Succession, HBO/HBO Max – WINNER

16. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose – WINNER

17. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession – WINNER

Omar Sy, Lupin

18. Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

The Great, Hulu

Hacks, HBO/HBO Max – WINNER

Only Murders In The Building, Hulu

Reservation Dogs, FX

Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

19. Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

20. Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

21. Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Dopesick, Hulu

Impeachment: American Crime Story, FX

Maid, Netflix

Mare Of Easttown, HBO/HBO Max

The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video – WINNER

22. Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From A Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown – WINNER

23. Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER

Ewan Mcgregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

24. Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role On Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie Macdowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

25. Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-Su, Squid Game – WINNER