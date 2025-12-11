“Goodbye June” is the sort of movie where you go in knowing exactly what you’re going to get. I suppose you could call it conventional, but that’s exactly why people appreciate this type of filmmaking: unabashedly sentimental, humanistic and authentic.

It stars Kate Winslet, Andrea Riseborough, Johnny Flynn and Toni Collette as the children of the titular matriarch, played by the great Helen Mirren. June is dying of cancer, and as the Christmas holiday approaches the entire sprawling clan gathers to say goodbye, as well as delve into their various conflicts and dark secrets.

It also marks Winslet’s feature film directorial debut, and as is often the case with actors stepping behind the camera, it’s the kind of movie that is buoyed by its performances. A thespian understands they may not understand the intricacies of special effects or pacing a convoluted plot, but they know how to act and figure they can help other actors give their best, too.

And it usually proves the case, as it does here.

The screenwriter is also a rookie: Joe Anders, who has a few acting credits to his name — including a role in “Lee” starring Winslet — and is just 21 years old. If the material isn’t terribly original, it’s invested with a lot of heart. It’s a classic “you’ll laugh, you’ll cry” kinda movie.

“Goodbye June” will debut in a limited theatrical run Dec. 12, and streaming on Netflix Dec. 24.

June has been sick with cancer but falls drastically ill one day at home, and is rushed to the hospital. Sweet-natured son Connor (Flynn) lives at home as her caregiver, but also a ne’er-do-well sort who never really launched his own life. Husband Bernie (Timothy Spall) has lapsed into his doddering phase, mostly concerned with his next beer or football game on the telly, and seems not to appreciate the gravity of the moment.

The doctors gather the family and deliver the grim news: June has only shortly to live, and will likely not even make it to Christmas two weeks away. They resolve to come together to give her a proper send-off.

Problem is, like a lot of families this one’s a bit fractured.

Eldest kid Julia (Winslet) is the successful one who seems to have it all — a great job, three kids, a terrific husband (though he seems to be absent a lot). We later find out she’s been financially supporting the others in the clan, which naturally breeds some mix of guilt and resentment.

Molly (Riseborough) seems to want little to do with Julia, even going so far as to create a roto (schedule) that she affixes to June’s hospital door so their times won’t overlap. She is a stay-at-home mom, the sort of woman who seems to find sustenance in constantly sniping at those around her, with a dippy husband (Stephen Merchant), who can’t even buy the right kind of yogurt, as a primary target.

Collette plays Helen, a very moony type who’s into yoga, crystals and celestial phases. She lives the farthest away and thus is the last to arrive, revealing that she is pregnant with her first child at a rather advanced age. She’ll also disclose some relationship troubles that further complicate the picture.

Molly and Julia launch things by having a war over where June will go after being released — forgetful Bernie accidentally flooded their home — but June surprises everybody by declaring that she prefers to stay at hospital. At first it’s not clear if she’s entirely in the know about her condition, talking enthusiastically about having everybody together for Christmas. But even if nobody has directly said it to her, she soon figures things out.

“You don’t mind if I die, do you darling?” she says during one conversation, in that oh-so-very-British way.

Fisayo Akinade plays Angeli, a nurse who’s extremely compassionate and accommodating, in stark contrast to the rest of the medical staff, who prefer to keep things at a distance when it comes to terminal patients. Jeremy Swift plays the lead doctor, not a bad sort but about as reassuring as a prawn sandwich from the hospital canteen.

One by one, all of the family’s issues will be addressed, with June as the catalyst for ironing things out. This includes the Molly/Julia spat, Connor’s crippling reticence, Bernie’s seeming indifference and Helen’s generalized kookiness.

The cast is pretty splendid, including a large coven of grandkids ranging from teen to newborns. This is the sort of picture about which you can genuinely say, ‘I just enjoyed spending time with these characters.”

As a director, Winslet seems to know what this material is about and doesn’t strain to turn it into high art. “Goodbye June” is an old-fashioned three-handkerchief picture, trying — and succeeding — in pulling the tears out of you. If you can keep a dry eye, you’re made of sterner stuff than me.

