If you’re looking for an entertaining action-comedy leaning more heavily towards the former as opposed to the latter leading into or during the holiday weekend you could do a whole lot worse than “Heads of State” (now streaming on Prime Video).

Will Derringer (John Cena) is an action movie star-turned-United States President who despite having high approval ratings is acclimating to his new career. While on a diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom Will meets Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), a former Special Air Service commando, for the first time.

Will’s worried that Sam doesn’t take him seriously and with good reason – he doesn’t. The men butt heads during a press conference prior to boarding Air Force One together. A much bigger problem looms when hijackers working for the nefarious Viktor Gradov (an admittedly underutilized but cool-looking Paddy Considine) attack the craft.

The plane crash-lands in Belarus and the world leaders must make their way to Poland and the safety of an American safe house manned by overeager operative Marty Comer (a very fun, scene-stealing Jack Quaid – he’s having a great year between “Companion,” “Novocaine” and this). Also aiding Will and Sam in their fight against the terrorists is Sam’s MI6 agent of an ex-girlfriend Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas).

“Heads of State” as directed by Ilya Naishuller (“Hardcore Henry,” “Nobody”) and scripted by screenwriting duo Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec (they penned the Michael Bay-produced “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” flicks) and newbie scribe Harrison Query (from a story by Query) is a fun reunion for “The Suicide Squad” co-stars Cena and Elba.

Despite having strong chemistry, our stars are outshone by Chopra Jonas (she’s awesome in action!) and Quaid (he ain’t in the movie much, but cooks with what little he’s got). Strong support in limited roles comes from the likes of seasoned pros like Carla Gugino as Vice President Elizabeth Kirk, Stephen Root breaking bad like someone stole his red Swingline stapler as Gradov’s hacker henchman Arthur Hammond and “Ted Lasso” actress Sarah Niles (who’s having herself one busy summer between this, “F1: The Movie” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”) as Will’s closest advisor Simone Bradshaw.

Naishuller has proven himself an adept action director and works wonders by working cool and creative tunes into his more visceral sequences. I don’t know how in the hell “Heads of State” received a PG-13 rating as it’s pretty damned violent and should definitely be rated R, so parents be forewarned.

This is either the best or worst time for a movie featuring a likable, charming and capable American President. I wish our current one would go invisible like Cena and simply disappear.

