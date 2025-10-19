Film Yap

Film Yap

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Hesney's avatar
Doug Hesney
4hEdited

Saw this at NYFF with Ethan Hawke and Andrew Scott for a post-film Q&A. Have to agree it’s his best performance. He’s showing incredible range right now, but the Linklater pairings are something special. He talked about they met and their long history and shared curiosity for art and storytelling. It’s easy to see why they’re such great collaborators.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Lloyd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture