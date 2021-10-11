Click here for Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets!

Veemsen Lama's "Kathaputali: The Puppet" is a taut horror film that thrills throughout and tells a story with an emotional punch that's unexpected.

Prince Akash (Karma Shakya) is locked in a power struggle with his father as their philosophies on how the monarchy should move forward clash. When the King (Dhurba Koirala) orders to open fire on protesters outside the palace, Akash must put his plans into motion to quell the protests and ensure the monarchy continues not only for himself but for his newborn child.

On his way to meet the people set to make these things happen, he must flee a mob of protestors and, in the process, is injured from a fall down a hill. A young woman, Shova (Usha Rajak), finds and helps him to an abandoned palace his family used a year ago. There they find Budi Amai (Mithila Sharma), a woman who has stayed behind to serve the palace, convinced they would return someday.

They assure the prince that they will contact his friend to retrieve him as soon as possible, but as the days wear on, he is visited by spirits and visions, his fear of never leaving the palace inches closer to reality.

Budi Amai reveals the truth of the palace to Akash and the horrors perpetrated by the royal men against servant girls. It seems his family's past is finally catching up to them, and the son might have to pay for the father's sins.

Like a caged animal, the prince begins to wander the palace and stumbles upon a trunk full of pictures of young women. He quickly recognizes Shova's face and when he flips the image over, it's stated she died in 1977. Akash knows he must flee, but before he can, dark forces that have been attempting to hold the royal bloodline accountable ensures he will forever be part of this forgotten palace.

"Kathaputali: The Puppet" is a disturbing horror film with great visuals and superb sound design. Veemsen Lama crafts a creepy tale that builds its tension with every minute and the trio of Shakya, Rajak and Sharma play wonderfully off each other.

