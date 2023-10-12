For Heartland Film Festival schedule and tickets, please click here.

TLDR Review: Computer programmer, Kip Parsons, finds out that even the most intuitive matchmaking dating app in the world can’t find someone compatible with her. This romantic comedy is worth the watch during its run at the Heartland Film Festival. 3.5/5 Yaps

Full Review: “Unmatchable” is the search result that is returned to Kip Parsons (Georgina Reilly) after completing the comprehensive, 500-question assessment on the “I Promise” dating app. How demoralizing to find out that the largest database in the dating world is unable to produce a match for you. To make the rejection even worse, Kip receives an e-mail telling her that she is not only unmatchable, but she would be better off just getting a dog. Ouch.

Kip vents about her experience with the “I Promise” app on her little-to-unknown blog; she doesn’t have any friends outside of her co-workers and “Lawn Chair Man” (Theo Gutierrez), a random man who sits outside a storefront listening to her daily gripes without even a smile or acknowledgement back. So, it’s comes as a huge surprise to Kip when her blog starts racking up views, shares, and ultimately threatens the business of the “I Promise” app. As a character in the film questions, “People still read blogs?” Yes, and Kip is not alone in her experience of feeling like she’ll never find her match.

Riley Detamore (Wilson Bethel) is the tech-genius behind the “I Promise” app. Riley has employed his family members as his team, including his mother, father, brother, and brother-in-law. After the news of Kip’s blog starts spreading, the “I Promise” team jumps into serious damage control mode to make sure that they can stay in business. They invite Kip to discuss her experience and get to the bottom of the claims she has made on her blog. Riley, the apps sole creator and coder, never programmed a rejection e-mail about getting a dog.

Directed by Marian Yeager, this romantic comedy has many laugh-out-loud moments as Kip and Riley meet, though Riley’s identity is unknown to Kip. In a world overrun by internet dating, where the matchmaking options are virtually endless, will Kip and Riley’s chance meeting blossom? I’d recommend checking this out at the Heartland Film Festival.

