Blending the downhome charm and values that have made "The Andy Griffith Show" a staple on television since its debut in 1960, Stark Howell's "Mayberry Man" is a movie that reminds us to slow things down and take stock of what's important in life.

Chris Stone (Brett Varvel) is one of Hollywood's hottest stars with a career that has hit a minor snag when his latest blockbuster falls flat at the box office. Arrested for speeding in a small Georgia town, Stone is soon sentenced to community service – Mayberry style. Stone must spend a week representing his father at Mayberry Fest in North Carolina, far away from his high-profile life with his poor assistant Shane (Jakob Winters) in tow.

Once he arrives in modern-day Mayberry, North Carolina, Stone's objective is clear – get through the week as quickly as possible, secure the meeting that he believes will get his career back on track and get as far away from his estranged father's legacy as possible.

Stone's arrogant attitude toward his sentence and Mayberry Fest itself begin to falter as Floyd (Allan Newsome) and Barney (Rik Roberts) take the actor under their wing and give him a loving dose of Mayberry humility.

"Mayberry Man" is a funny, family-friendly film that will find a solid place in the hearts of fans of "The Andy Griffith Show." Varvel does a good balancing act of making us genuinely dislike what Chris Stone has become but having us root for him despite it.

The scene-stealers are without a doubt Newsome, Roberts, and Winters. Their characters are so likable you can't help but enjoy every second of it. Newsome is the Jiminy Cricket of the story, always trying to guide Stone down the right path with some gentle wisdom. I really enjoyed his performance.

"Mayberry Man" will have you whistling a tune that leaves a smile on your face and has you yearning for a simpler time.

