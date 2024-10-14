Very seldom does a film pull off a twist I didn’t see coming, but Saturn, playing at the Heartland Film Festival, did just that - and in a big way. This taut sci-fi thriller builds its tension around a threat literally looming on the horizon.

James Lewis (Dominic Bogart) is a devoted father, husband, and professor, living an idyllic life in a small beachside community. Everything seems perfect until a mysterious planet appears ominously in the sky, and things begin to unravel as James' true identity is revealed.

It turns out James’ real name is Saturn, and he’s a Shepherd, a guardian tasked with protecting Earth at all costs. However, he has abandoned his duties to start a new life with his family. But with the planet looming overhead, Titan (Marc Rissman), a fellow Shepherd arrives, forcing James to confront his past. To save the world, James must make the ultimate sacrifice - destroy the rogue planet and himself.

The film cleverly weaves together an emotional family drama with sci-fi tension. As the world slides into despair, James’ wife, Sarah (Piercey Dalton), is haunted by her abusive ex, Mark (Matt Angel), triggering a relapse into addiction. As their marriage begins to fracture, James decides to use his powers to save his family.

One night, the tension explodes when Mark breaks into their home demanding to see Sarah. As things escalate, James is forced to reveal his abilities, using energy to throw Mark across the room. Sarah and their son, George (Elijah Maximus), now see James in a new light - George even believes his father could be a superhero.

Another Shepherd, concerned with Titan’s slow progress, arrives to speed things up. As the tension builds, James shows his son a hidden door with an octagonal keyhole, revealing his plan to take his family to another planet to ensure their survival.

But as James tries to bring along members of his community to save them, Nibiru (Marimar Vega), James' sister and Shepherd, arrives. She was the one who set everything in motion and urges him to let Earth fall. Now, James faces a choice: should he save Earth or follow his sister’s advice and protect only his family?

The performances in Saturn are stellar, and the emotional weight of the story gives it a unique depth not often seen in sci-fi films. I loved how it skillfully built up to a twist I genuinely didn’t see coming. My only complaint is that an additional twist at the end muddied the waters a bit. It’s still something I think will catch most off guard.

“Saturn” is a breath of fresh air with a unique story and surprising twists. The standout performances add an emotional punch, making the film both compelling and unforgettable.

Share