"Tapawingo" is an absolute treasure that everyone must see. It's a small movie with a big heart and big laughs that caught me off guard and could be my favorite film of 2024.

Yes, I'm serious.

Powered by a performance from Jon Heder that channels the quirkiness of one of his previous roles, the film is an oddball gem that pleases on every level. Director and co-writer Dylan K. Narang crafts a charming tale of a misfit waiting for his time to shine. Sound familiar?

Let's address the elephant in the room for anyone who's watched the trailer – this is not a repackaged version of "Napoleon Dynamite." Sure, they share some similarities. Still, Narang's film stands on its own and capitalizes on one of Heder's best performances in years.

"Tapawingo" follows the story of Nate Scoog (Heder), a part-time mail clerk at an insurance agency who spends his spare time fighting off old fireworks, playing bingo, and training to be a mercenary with his pal Will Luna (Jay Pichardo). He still lives at home with his mom, Ramona (Amanda Bearse), and her boyfriend, Tom Roan (John Ratzenberger).

Nate's world turns upside down when he uses his sweet moves to save his boss's son, Oswalt (Sawyer Williams), at the park. That simple act sets off a chain reaction that flips his life. He falls in love with Gretchen (Kima Matula), a tough-as-nails bad girl whom Oswalt is tutoring, crosses paths with Nelson Tarwater (Chad Dukes), and sets in motion the circumstances that will ultimately allow him to utilize the skills he and Will have been honing for years.

That's a very CliffNotes (kids, ask your parents) version of the story, but it's so great I don't want to spoil anything. I want you to savor every second of this film's goofy hilarity. Rarely does a movie make me laugh out loud, but "Tapawingo" achieved that feat, and even when I think back to a few moments, I can't help but laugh again.

I don't know if others will mention the soundtrack. It's amazing, rivaling the "Guardians of the Galaxy" soundtrack. It kicks off from the get-go and features great music sprinkled throughout, helping drive this fantastic film.

Something else that blew me away was the eclectic cast Narang brought together. There's so much talent just oozing from the screen. I love it when a filmmaker isn't afraid to take risks and puts together a cast that truly nails it. There's Heder, Ratzenberger, Bearse, Gina Gershon… and we get Billy Freaking Zane as the local thug's badass big brother. I mean, c'mon!

I'm sure the casting will resonate more with those in my generation and may leave younger viewers wondering who they are, but I hope they dive into each actor's filmography and see why I'm so excited to see them together in this film. They may not be household names in 2024, but dammit, they are amazing, and I love that Narang is giving them the chance to showcase their talents.

Every aspect of "Tapawingo" is fantastic. There is no single element that was a letdown or didn't complement the others at any point. The script is what really stood out to me. I fully expected a "Napoleon Dynamite" rip-off and would have been OK with that, but Narang and co-writer Brad DeMarea deliver a story that rivals, if not exceeds, "Dynamite." I found it funnier, and in a film landscape that hasn't done much for me this year, "Tapawingo" is the breath of fresh air I needed.

The biggest mystery for me is why Nate's last name, "Scoog," is spelled differently than his mother's, "Skoog" in the film's credits. I may have missed something in the movie that explains this, but Dylan K. Narang, if you read this, let me know why. I'd appreciate it.

"Tapawingo" is a funny, offbeat gem and one of my favorite movies of the year. Its quirky charm and heartfelt performances make it a must-watch.

