It’s always fun to see a film explore untapped mythologies and cultures for fantastical storytelling. Prior to this film, I was completely unfamiliar with the Teine Sā — ancient spirit women from Sāmoan culture who travel freely between the human and spiritual realms. The Ancient Ones leverages them for both terror and commen, both fit for the modern age.

The film is broken up into five chapters—separate stories, really—unified by the use of one or more of these Teine Sa for either monster or guide, or a bit of both.

Each story focuses on how these ancient spirits adapt and respond to the modern world — one of advanced technology and sociopolitical disparity. These parables spell doom for manipulators and cheats, and hope for the marginalized. When toxic abusers are flying high, the Teine Sā cut them down like horrific monsters. When someone is lost and in need, these spirits give them the strength or inspiration they need, sometimes at the terrifying cost of those who would stand in their way.

It’s a fun way of interpreting ancient myth for the modern landscape, and in terms of the philosophical approach, I think The Ancient Ones has some great messages to share, or at least cathartic reprieves about karmic comeuppance for those who would trod upon their fellow human. It’s not especially profound in its commentary, nor is it always successful in achieving visceral horror, but it is often a darkly charming series of fables.

Some segments work better than others. The Ancient Ones gets off to a shaky start with its simplistic and preachy opening chapter, simply titled, “Teine Sā,” about a woman capitalizing on the aesthetic of her family’s cultural heritage and beliefs for public renown at an art gallery. I’m fully on board with the comment, but it reminded me a bit too much of Velvet Buzzsaw, which was already a hackneyed attempt at commentary about the art world and the neurotic pursuit of success.

But subsequent chapters fare much better. “Tapuitea” puts a man on blast, for exploiting his sexual partner, to gratifying and chilling effect. Even when the jump scares get a bit cheesy, the blend of technology and supernatural is fun and employs some surprisingly expensive-looking special effects. “Sina + Tuna” plays smartly with the social tightrope of online dating and sexual expectation, and culminates in some shocking body horror.

Collectively, the five chapters of The Ancient Ones make for an intriguing portrait of how cultural ideas and mythologies can be revived, maintained, or retooled to tell meaningful stories for any era. Even when the execution wobbles from one story to another, The Ancient Ones has a compelling vision that sees it through. And it’s a quick-n’-easy watch anyway.