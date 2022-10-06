For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, click here.

Carl Erskine was a solid pitcher with a devilish curveball.

That description, though, can apply to dozens of former major league hurlers.

What set Erskine apart, as the documentary “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” — narrated by Dodger broadcaster Charley Steiner — details, was the Anderson, Indiana’s, contributions off the field that also made him special.

Erskine was born and raised in Anderson where his parents taught him to judge people by their actions.

One of young Erskine’s best friends was Johnny Wilson. Wilson, who was black, and Erskine met when they were 9 and 10 respectively. They were teammates on Anderson’s high school basketball team — making it to the Final Four in 1944 — and remained friends until Wilson’s death.

Baseball, though, was Erskine’s main passion and he lettered in the game at Anderson High School.

After graduating high school, Erskine was approached by a Brooklyn Dodgers scout — the same one who had signed Gil Hodges. Erskine was one of two players sent to New York to work out for a week with the Dodgers at Ebbets Field.

In 1945, Erskine was drafted by the Navy, but before he could see action the war in the Pacific had ended.

During this time, Erskine and his childhood sweetheart, Betty, married and began a family.

Erskine’s upbringing helped make it possible for him to accept and befriend Jackie Robinson, who he first met in 1948 when Robinson was playing for the Dodgers and Erskine was pitching for the Brooklyn’s AA club in Fort Worth. After an exhibition game, the two met and Robinson assured Erskine he would be joining the big club very soon.

Erskine was promoted to the Dodgers in July 1948.

“The Best We’ve Got …” is divided into four parts. The first details Erskine’s early years, the second his career, the third his work with Special Olympics.

When Erskine arrived, the first Dodger to greet him was Robinson, and a lifelong friendship ensued.

The film covers the highlights of Erskine’s career, including two no-hitters, the Dodgers winning the 1955 World Series and the team’s move to Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

The third section centers on the Erskines’ fourth child, Jimmy. He was a special needs individual who, bucking the conventional wisdom of the time, Carl and Betty, the Erskines decided to bring home.

Steiner relates how Jimmy was raised like the other Erskine children. He was not hidden away and participated in all family activities. “They let him fly,” Steiner narrates.

Erskine had received a job offer that would entail moving the family to New York. But after the birth of Jimmy, he and Betty decided to stay in Anderson. “It was the best move I never made,” Erskine says.

The last part of the film follows Erskine’s decades-long involvement with Special Olympics. His work in Anderson had come to the attention of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who personally called and recruited him to help with the project.

“The Best We’ve Got ...,” produced, written and directed by Ted Green, is an inspirational profile of a good and decent man who has lived an exemplary life and inspired others. The many people who talked about Erskine — including Bob Costas, Vin Scully, Branch Rickey III, Hall of Fame sportswriter Peter Vecsey, former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels and former Dodgers general manager Fred Claire, among others — comment more about his dignity and respect for others, than his balls and strikes.

Erskine may not be in the baseball Hall of Fame, but he has earned a place in humanity’s hall.

“The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story” will be shown at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Toby Theater at Newfields, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Living Room Theaters, Theater 2 and at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Glendale Landmark Theater, as part of the Heartland International Film Festival, which runs from Oct. 6 to 16.

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob.com or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Thank you for reading Film Yap. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment





