Heartland Film has announced the lineup for the 31st Heartland International Film Festival (HIFF) taking place October 6-16, which will showcase more than 115 feature films - 11 World Premieres, 3 U.S. Premieres, 17 Special Presentations from major distributors and 11 Indiana Spotlight films.

The 11-day festival will open and close with two early awards season favorites with Indiana connections. Director Sacha Jenkins' "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues," from Apple Original Films, will open the festival on October 6. Louis Armstrong's illustrious recording career began in Indiana back in 1923 when he traveled with King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band to Richmond's Starr-Gennett Studio to record a 78rpm record of "Froggie Moore"/"Chimes Blues." HIFF will close with a special screening of "The Whale" from A24 and Darren Aronofsky on October 16, based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter starring Brendan Fraser. Fraser, who was born in Indianapolis, came to the HIFF in 2019 and was met with multiple standing ovations at a 20th anniversary screening of "The Mummy."

"Three years ago we witnessed the phenomenon known as 'The Brenaissance' firsthand when we hosted Brendan Fraser at HIFF28 and I have not seen a crowd reaction that passionate in my 10+ year span with HIFF," explained Heartland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. "When our team saw 'The Whale' we knew that we had just seen Fraser's most powerful performance yet and that this film was meant to close our 31st edition. I have been profoundly impacted by the stories in this year's lineup and cannot wait to share our slate of true independents and major contenders with audiences next month."

This year's theme is centered around a maze and attendees are invited to "Get lost in film." with screenings at Newfields, Living Room Theaters, The Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie, Landmark Glendale 12, The Historic Artcraft Theatre and the Indianapolis Arts Center (outdoor picnic-style). All film selections will have in-person screenings and many of the films will also be available to view virtually. Individual tickets and Fest Passes are available at www.HeartlandFilmFestival.org

"Cannes at The Kan-Kan"

This year we have a selection of titles that first debuted at the Cannes Film Festival from major distributors including A24, IFC Films, and NEON. These acclaimed films will all play in-person only once at The Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie: "Aftersun" from A24, directed by Charlotte Wells and produced by Oscar® Winner Barry Jenkins. "Broker" from NEON, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda starring Song Kang-ho, who won best actor at Cannes. "Close" from A24, directed by Lukas Dhont, which was the Grand Prix winner at Cannes. "Corsage" from IFC Films, directed by Marie Kreutzer, starring Vicki Krieps who won the Un Certain Regard Best Performance Prize as the Empress of Austria. "R.M.N." from IFC Films, directed by Cristian Mungiu.

Awards

The Heartland International Film Festival will award more than $60,000 in cash prizes at their Awards Presentation and Party on Saturday, October 15. Since 1992, Heartland Film has presented $3.5 million in cash prize – the largest total amount awarded by any film festival in North America.

Overview

Below is the complete film lineup, special events and more. Tickets and the schedule for the 31st Heartland International Film Festival can be found at www.HeartlandFilmFestival.org

WORLD & U.S. PREMIERES

"Anacoreta" | Jeremy Schuetze | Canada | Narrative Feature, Horror | World Premiere

"Arab Indianapolis: A Hidden History" | Becky Fisher | USA | Documentary Feature, Indiana Spotlight | World Premiere

"BUBBLE" | Aleksi Salmenperä | Finland | Narrative Feature | U.S. Premiere

"Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets" | Yaniv Raz | USA | Narrative Feature | U.S. Premiere

"The Grotto" | Joanna Gleason | USA | Narrative Feature | World Premiere

"Half an American" | Bram Endedijk, Eric van den Berg | Netherlands | Documentary Feature | U.S. Premiere

"The Moon & Back" | Leah Bleich | USA | Narrative Feature | World Premiere

"More Than Corn" | Rocky Walls | USA | Documentary Feature, Indiana Spotlight | World Premiere

"Rally Caps" | Lee Cipolla | USA | Narrative Feature | World Premiere

"SENTENCED" | Connor Martin, Mark Allen Johnson | USA | Documentary Feature | World Premiere

"Surprised by Oxford" | Ryan Whitaker | USA | Narrative Feature | World Premiere

"Waiting for the Light to Change" | Linh Tran | USA | Narrative Feature | World Premiere

"When My Sleeping Dragon Woke | Chuck Schultz, Judah Lev Dickstein | USA | Documentary Feature | World Premiere

LOCATIONS

Newfields | 4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208 | October 6 - 16

Living Room Theaters | 745 E 9th St Suite 810, Indianapolis, IN 46202 | October 7 - 16

The Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie | 1258 Windsor St, Indianapolis, IN 46201 | October 6 - 13

Landmark Glendale 12 | 6102 N Rural St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 | October 7 - 15

The Historic Artcraft Theatre | 57 N Main St, Franklin, IN 46131 | October 11 - 13

Indianapolis Art Center | 820 E 67th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 | Outside Family Fun Day screening on October 9.

Virtual Streaming| Restricted to the U.S. | Not all films included. | October 6 at 12 PM EST - October 16 at 11:59 PM EST

TICKETS & PASSES

*Heartland Film Members receive 20% off of tickets and Fest Passes. Fest Passes exclude Opening, Closing and Centerpiece Screenings.

Individual Tickets (in-person & virtual) | $14

The Historic Artcraft Theatre Tickets | $8

10 Pack | $125 | Ten tickets to in-person or virtual screenings

Fest Pass | $195 | One ticket to in-person screenings and virtual access

Duo Fest Pass | $390 | Two tickets to in-person screenings and virtual access

SPECIAL EVENTS

Opening Night Screening Sponsored by the Betty and David Klapper Family Foundation

Thursday, October 6 at 7 PM | Newfields | $25 | "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues" | Start your HIFF31 journey with a sneak peek at Apple Original Films' latest documentary.

Kick-Off Party Presented by MovieMaker Magazine

Friday, October 7 at 7 PM | Living Room Theaters | Free (Ticket Required) | The festivities begin at our Kick-Off Party! Bring your friends out to celebrate our talented filmmakers and loyal supporters with free food, drinks and festivities!

Family Fun Day Sponsored by Midwest Presort

Sunday, October 8 at 2:30 PM | Indianapolis Art Center (Outside) | $14 "Hotel Transylvania" | Uncover family fun with free HotBox pizza, activities and a family-friendly film at the Indianapolis Art Center! Doors open at 2:30 PM. Film starts at 4 PM.

Centerpiece Screening

Wednesday, October 12 at 7:30 PM | Newfields | $15 | "The Lost King" | Join us at the halfway point of the festival to see Academy Award® nominee Sally Hawkins in this based-on-true-events film from IFC Films.

Awards Presentation & Party

Saturday, October 15 at 7 PM | Saint Joseph Historic Hall | Free (ticket required) | Heartland Film will recognize the best in independent film from all over the world and present more than $60,000 in cash prizes at the Awards Presentation followed by an Awards Party with free appetizers and drinks.

Closing Night Screening Sponsored by the Betty and David Klapper Family Foundation

Sunday, October 16 at 7:30 PM | Newfields | $20 | "The Whale" | Close out the festival with this surefire awards season contender starring HIFF28 honoree Brendan Fraser.

Closing Night After Party Sponsored by MTV Documentary Films

Sunday, October 16 at 9 PM | Pins Mechanical Co. | Free (ticket required) | Filmmakers, volunteers, staff and attendees gather around for free HotBox Pizza and duck-pin bowling at Pins Mechanical Company as we celebrate the last moments of HIFF31 together!