Heartland Film has announced a star-studded lineup of Event titles and 128 feature films – 10 World Premieres and 9 U.S, Premieres – for the 30th Anniversary of the Heartland Film International Film Festival (HIFF), running October 7-17. In-theater screenings will be hosted at Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie, Living Room Theaters, Historic Artcraft Theatre, Newfields, and the Indianapolis Arts Center (outdoor picnic-style). All film selections will have in-person screenings and many of the films will also be available to view virtually.

“After three decades, the Heartland International Film Festival has cemented itself as a major awards season stop while continuing to showcase impactful independent features from around the world,” said Heartland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. “Our team has worked hard to curate a program for this special milestone, and the caliber and variety of these titles will thrill both new and long-time attendees.”

Newly announced in-person Event titles include:

Anniversary Gala Screening featuring Director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Feature Event featuring Director Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” (NEON)

Silver Screen Event featuring Director Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon” (A24)

Director Event featuring Director Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Marquee Event featuring Director Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures)

Celebration Event featuring Director Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Cinema Event featuring Director Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God” (Netflix)

Previously announced in-person Event titles include:

Opening Night featuring Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen's “Julia” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Showcase Event featuring Director Fran Kranz's “Mass” (Bleecker Street)

Spotlight Event featuring Director Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island” (IFC Films)

World Event featuring Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee” (NEON)

Centerpiece featuring Director Stephen Karam’s “The Humans” (A24)

Music Event featuring Director Alison Klayman’s “Jagged” (HBO Documentary Films)

Closing Night featuring Director Will Sharpe’s “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” (Amazon Studios)

Special Presentation in-person titles include:

“Becoming Cousteau” | Liz Garbus | USA (National Geographic Documentary Films)

“The Beta Test” | Jim Cummings, PJ McCable | United States (IFC Films)

“Burning” | Eva Orner | Australia (Amazon Studios)

“Catch the Fair One” | Josef Kubota Wladyka | United States (IFC Films)

“Cow” | Andrea Arnold | UK (IFC Films)

“The First Wave” | Matthew Heineman | USA (National Geographic Documentary Films)

“India Sweets and Spices” | Geeta Malik | USA (Bleecker Street)

"Jockey” | Clint Bentley | United States (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Luzzu” | Alex Camilleri | Malta (Kino Lorber)

“Mayor Pete” | Jesse Moss | USA (Amazon Studios)

“Petite Maman” | Céline Sciamma | France (NEON)

“Procession” | Robert Greene | USA (Netflix)

“The Rescue” | E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin | USA, UK (National Geographic Documentary Films)

“Torn” | Max Lowe | USA (National Geographic Documentary Films)

“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” | Emily Kunstler & Sarah Kunstler | United States (Sony Pictures Classics)

Premiere titles at HIFF will include:

“3PUFFS” | Saman Salour | U.S. Premiere | Iran

“The Addict's Wake” | Michael Husain | World Premiere | United States

“Black Sheep” | Arkadiusz Pietrzak | U.S. Premiere | Poland

“Disfluency” | Anna Baumgarten | U.S. Premiere | United States

“Esluna: The Crown of Babylon” | Denver Jackson | U.S. Premiere | Canada

“The Falconer” | Adam Sjoberg, Seanne Winslow | World Premiere | United States

“Kathaputali ‘The Puppet’” | Veemsen Lama | U.S. Premiere | Nepal

“Krimes” | Alysa Nahmias | World Premiere | United States

“The Machinery of Dreams” | Eric M. Hurt | U.S. Premiere | United States

“The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses” | Steven Latham, Conrad Stanley | World Premiere | United States

“On the Road: The Newport Hill Climb” | John Isberg | World Premiere | United States

“One Pint at a Time” | Aaron Hosé | World Premiere | United States

“Our Story: Once the Doors Opened” | Aaron Turner | World Premiere | United States

“THE POSTCARD” | Asmae Elmoudir | U.S. Premiere | Morocco

“Satoshi Kon, The Illusionist” | Pascal-Alex Vincent | U.S. Premiere | Japan, France

“Tusind Timer” | Carl Moberg | U.S. Premiere | Sweden, Denmark

“Unconformity” | Jonathan DiMaio | World Premiere | United States

“Unsilenced” | Leon Lee | U.S. Premiere | Canada

The full film lineup, Event titles, fest passes, and ticket details can be found below or at www.HeartlandFilmFestival.org.