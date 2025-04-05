Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

As an avid “Friday the 13th” fanatic I was stoked for another summer camp slasher flick in the form of “Hell of a Summer” (now in theaters). The film skews much more comedic than horrific and wasn’t as gory or horny as I would’ve wanted, but I must remember that it’s 2025 … not 1985. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t commend co-writers/co-directors Billy Bryk (son of Canadian character actor Greg Bryk) and “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard for spearheading this production at the tender ages of 22 and 19, respectively. It’s an impressive feat as I could barely tie my shoes around this time.

Fred Hechinger stars as Jason Hochberg, a 24-year-old counselor who’s making his return to Camp Pineway at the request of head counselors John (current Jimmy John’s pitchman Adam Pally) and Kathy (Rosebud Baker) for another summer much to the consternation of his mother Maggie (Susan Coyne), who’d have preferred he entered adulthood by interning at a law firm.

Jason (not accidentally named) is a good albeit goofy dude who isn’t especially well-liked/remembered by most of his fellow counselors.

Campers-turned-counselors Bobby (Bryk) and Chris (Wolfhard) are best buds looking to make time with the ladies, but prospects are only looking rosy for the latter as he’s already made inroads with Shannon (Krista Nazaire).

Attractive counselor couple Mike (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, soon to be seen in next week’s “Warfare”) and Demi (Pardis Saremi) definitely care more about drinking and doing it as opposed to doing their jobs.

Other counselors include “too gay to function” dramatist Ezra (Matthew Finlan), avowed vegan Miley (Julia Doyle), aspiring filmmaker and nut allergy sufferer Ari (Daniel Gravelle) and Noelle (Julia Lalonde), a goth gal looking to commune with the dead who might just wind up dead herself. The only counselor who gives Jason the time of day is Claire (Abby Quinn), a wallflower who’s always had a crush on him.

It’s the day before campers arrive and John and Kathy are mysteriously missing, so Jason takes it upon himself to run the show. Unfortunately, a masked murderer is roaming the grounds killing counselors, which makes it much harder for Jason to do his job … that, and most of his co-workers also suspect he’s the guilty party.

Bryk and Wolfhard have made an entertaining film that’s often very funny, but it is in no way, shape or form scary. I’ll give them this – their mystery is pretty involving and fairly unpredictable, but they make a lot of curious decisions such as cutting away from carnage (not a fan, but this was probably for budgetary, ratings or tonal reasons) and soundtrack the picture with rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s such as Badfinger, the Turtles and Eric Burdon & The Animals (very much a fan, but this seems strange for a modern movie with a 1980s aesthetic).

Hechinger, an actor I admire greatly from his work on “The White Lotus” and in “Gladiator II,” is the movie’s MVP and all-around camp champion. His Jason is occasionally annoying, but also endearing and a character for whom it’s easy to root.

It’s fair to say Bryk and Wolfhard don’t hit the bullseye with “Hell of a Summer,” but they also never stray from their target. It’s a promising debut. I’ll be curious to see whatever they cook up next.

