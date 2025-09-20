Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I left co-writer/director Justin Tipping’s football-themed horror flick “Him” (now in theaters) with plenty of thoughts in my head. It felt like Tarsem Singh’s stab at “Any Given Sunday” or a week-long retreat between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes with a conclusion that must’ve been similar to a Micah Parsons fever dream during contract negotiations with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. It’s not as good as producer Jordan Peele’s pictures, but it’s also not nearly as bad as many critics have suggested. I could see this becoming a camp/cult classic among certain, niche audiences.

Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers, who strongly resembles Mahomes) is the heir apparent to uber-successful San Antonio Saviors quarterback Isaiah White (a live-wire Marlon Wayans), whom he’s idolized since childhood.

Prior to attending the Combine Cam’s attacked by a masked assailant resulting in career-threatening brain trauma. Cam attends but refuses to participate at the Combine, which causes his draft stock to plummet. Cam’s agent Tom (Tim Heidecker) tells him that Isaiah’s looking to retire and is willing to sign off on him with the Saviors should he come stay and train at the desert compound belonging to Isaiah and his wife Elsie (Julia Fox).

While at the compound Cam meets Isaiah’s personal doctor Marco (Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies), who begins shooting him up with a mysterious substance. He also takes part in increasingly bizarre and intense drills overseen by Isaiah.

“Him” will likely be too arty for most football bros and not elevated enough for more astute horrorheads, but I had a good enough time with it. Withers and Wayans lead the film admirably and are strongly supported by Heidecker, Fox and Jefferies. Having comedic performers like Wayans, Heidecker and Jefferies on hand also lends the proceedings considerable laughs … even if they’re of the darker variety that get caught in your throat. I also really dug the look of the picture that’s established through the cinematography of Kira Kelly, production design of Jordan Ferrer, art direction of Tyler Standen and Chikako Suzuki, set decoration of Kellie Jo Tinney and costume design of Dominique Dawson.

Mostly I just wish Cam had chosen another Wayans brother movie quarterback as his mentor in the form of Jimmy Dix (Damon Wayans) from “The Last Boy Scout” … it would’ve resulted in a happier ending.

