The Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) has announced nominees in all categories for its forthcoming 2021 awards — with winners to be determined on Saturday, Dec. 18 and revealed on Monday, Dec. 20.

The Bleecker Street drama Mass leads all films with 10 total nominations. Neon’s Titane and Warner Brothers’ Judas and the Black Messiah each have nine nominations. A24’s The Green Knight, Apple TV+’s CODA and Netflix's The Harder They Fall earned eight nominations.

Olivia Colman and Jonny Greenwood received three nominations as individuals for three different projects. Colman received nominations for Best Actress in The Lost Daughter and for Best Vocal / Motion Capture Performance in both The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Ron’s Gone Wrong. Meanwhile, Greenwood received Best Musical Score nominations for his work in Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog and Spencer.

The IFJA considers films on a chronological calendar, determined by when screenings / screeners are made available to its 23 voting members.

The IFJA will determine a winner and a runner-up in all categories other than the Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award, which, as a special award, is bestowed upon a single recipient. Hoosier Award nominees are also not published ahead of the announcement of winners.

In addition to Best Film and Runner-Up, the IFJA also will release an overall Top 10 — with eight other honored films listed alphabetically after the Best Film and Runner-Up.

Nominees are listed below.

BEST FILM

Annette

Belfast

The Card Counter

C’mon C’mon

CODA

Cyrano

Disfluency

Drive My Car

Dune (2021)

Flee

The Green Knight

Halloween Kills

The Harder They Fall

The Humans

In the Heights

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Last Duel

Licorice Pizza

Luca

Mass

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Ninjababy

Petite Maman

Pig

The Power of the Dog

Red Rocket

Riders of Justice

Spencer

Titane

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story (2021)



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car

Flee

A Hero

Lamb

Ninjababy

Petite Maman

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Riders of Justice

Titane

The Worst Person in the World





BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Flee

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

Mayor Pete

Procession

The Rescue

The Sparks Brothers

Storm Lake

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Val

The Velvet Underground





BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Wes Anderson (screenplay / story), Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman (story), The French Dispatch

Will Berson and Shaka King (screenwriters / story) and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas (story), Judas and the Black Messiah

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Mia Hansen-Løve, Bergman Island

Anders Thomas Jensen, Riders of Justice

Steven Knight, Spencer

Fran Kranz, Mass

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Jeymes Samuel and Boaz Yakin, The Harder They Fall

Michael Sarnoski (writer) and Vanessa Block (story), Pig

Paul Schrader, The Card Counter

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar





BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, The Last Duel

Quiara Alegría Hudes & Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights

Stephen Karam, The Humans

Tony Kushner, West Side Story (2021)

David Lowery, The Green Knight

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve & Eric Roth, Dune (2021)





BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Sean Baker, Red Rocket

Anna Baumgarten, Disfluency

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Leos Carax, Annette

Jon M. Chu, In the Heights

Joel Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Yngvild Sle Flikke, Ninjababy

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall, Passing

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Siân Heder, CODA

Anders Thomas Jensen, Riders of Justice

Stephen Karam, The Humans

Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Fran Kranz, Mass

Pablo Larraín, Spencer

David Lowery, The Green Knight

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Paul Schrader, The Card Counter

Céline Sciamma, Petite Maman

Ridley Scott, The Last Duel

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (2021)

Denis Villeneuve, Dune (2021)

James Wan, Malignant

Joe Wright, Cyrano





BEST ACTRESS

Libe Barer, Disfluency

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

Rebecca Ferguson, Dune (2021)

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Vicky Krieps, Bergman Island

Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Noomi Rapace, Lamb

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Kristine Kujath Thorp, Ninjababy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Chelsea Alden, Disfluency

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley (2021)

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (2021)

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Gaby Hoffmann, C’mon C’mon

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Marlee Matlin, CODA

Tôko Miura, Drive My Car

Ruth Negga, Passing

Rita Moreno, West Side Story (2021)

Martha Plimpton, Mass





BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley (2021)

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Adam Driver, Annette

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Oscar Isaac, The Card Counter

Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen, Riders of Justice

Hidetoshi Nishijima, Drive My Car

Bob Odenkirk, Nobody

Dev Patel, The Green Knight

Joaquin Phoenix, C’mon C’mon

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Will Smith, King Richard

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth





BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck, The Last Duel

Reed Birney, Mass

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Robin de Jesús, tick, tick…BOOM!

Colman Domingo, Zola

Jamie Dornan, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Mike Faist, West Side Story (2021)

Simon Helberg, Annette

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jason Isaacs, Mass

Richard Jenkins, The Humans

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Riders of Justice

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Vincent Lindon, Titane

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Masaki Okada, Drive My Car

Al Pacino, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Jeffrey Wright, The French Dispatch





BEST VOCAL / MOTION-CAPTURE PERFORMANCE

Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto

Olivia Colman, The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Olivia Colman, Ron’s Gone Wrong

Zach Galifianakis, Ron’s Gone Wrong

Jack Dylan Grazer, Luca

Tom Hardy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Ralph Ineson, The Green Knight

Abbi Jacobson, The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Caleb Landry Jones, Finch

Danny McBride, The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Herman Tømmeraas, Ninjababy

Jacob Tremblay, Luca

Steven Vlahos, Psycho Goreman





BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Belfast

CODA

Dune (2021)

The French Dispatch

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

The Humans

In the Heights

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Last Duel

The Lost Daughter

Mass

Nightmare Alley (2021)

The Power of the Dog

No Sudden Move

Riders of Justice

The Suicide Squad

The Tragedy of Macbeth





BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Robert Levon Been and Giancarlo Vulcano, The Card Counter

Carter Burwell, The Tragedy of Macbeth

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, Halloween Kills

Jonny Greenwood, Licorice Pizza

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Harry Gregson-Williams, The Last Duel

Craig Harris and Mark Isham, Judas and the Black Messiah

Daniel Hart, The Green Knight

Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley (2021)

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Candyman (2021)

Ron Mael and Russell Mael, Annette

Dan Romer, Luca

Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall

Jim Williams, Titane

Hans Zimmer, Dune (2021)





BREAKOUT OF THE YEAR

Anna Baumgarten (writer / director), Disfluency

Leslie Grace (actress), In the Heights

Alana Haim (actress), Licorice Pizza

Jude Hill (actor), Belfast

Emilia Jones (actress), CODA

Stephen Karam (writer / director), The Humans

Shaka King (director / co-writer), Judas and the Black Messiah

Fran Kranz (writer / director), Mass

Woody Norman (actor), C’mon C’mon

Michael Rianda (director / co-writer / actor), The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Agathe Rousselle (actress), Titane

Jeymes Samuel (director / co-writer / composer / songwriter), The Harder They Fall

Michael Sarnoski (director / co-writer), Pig

Rachel Zegler (actress), West Side Story (2021)





ORIGINAL VISION AWARD

Annette

The Green Knight

Mass

Pig

Titane

Established in 2009 by a dedicated group of six Indiana journalists, the Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) was established to promote quality film criticism in the Hoosier state and support Indiana’s growing film industry.

For more information, visit:

http://indianafilmjournalists.com