The Indiana Film Journalists Association has voted “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as the Best Film of 2022. The fantasy comedy/drama centered on a Chinese-American woman fighting a multi-dimensional battle won a total of four honors including Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Performance, Paul Rogers for Best Editing and the Original Vision Award, which recognizes a film that is especially distinct and innovative.

Indian action/musical “RRR” was the runner-up for Best Film and also won Best Foreign Language Film and the new category of Best Stunt/Movement Choreography.

Eight other films were voted Finalists for Best Film. Along with the winner and runner-up, they represent the IFJA’s selection as the top 10 movies of the year.

Cate Blanchett won Best Lead Performance playing a complex, abusive musical director in “TÁR.” For the first time, IFJA has combined its leading and supporting acting awards into single gender-neutral categories.

“TÁR” also earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay awards for Todd Field.

Sarah Polley won the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “Women Talking,” which was also recognized for Best Ensemble Acting.

Best Animated Film went to “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” which also took the Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance award for Jenny Slate. “I Didn’t See You There” won Best Documentary.

Charlotte Wells took Breakout of the Year honors for her mature, layered debut as the writer-director of “Aftersun.” Michael Giacchino earned Best Musical Score for “The Batman.” Hoyte Van Hoytema won Best Cinematography for “Nope.”

The Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award, which goes to a film or filmmaker with Indiana ties, went to Joshua Hull, co-writer of the horror film “Glorious.”

IFJA members issued this statement for the Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award:

“Joshua Hull is the rare Hoosier filmmaker who proved you don’t have to leave Indiana to make movies. He’s seen his career rise steadily as a writer, director and producer with local productions like “Chopping Block.” With the release of “Glorious,” Hull has broken out with mainstream success in a highly inventive film that blurs the line between horror, fantasy and character study. The IFJA looks forward eagerly to his next efforts.”

In addition to the winner, IFJA recognizes a runner-up in each category (with one exception, noted below). Here is a complete list:

Best Picture

Winner: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runner-up: “RRR”

Finalists: (listed alphabetically)

“After Yang”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Decision to Leave”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Best Animated Film

Winner: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Runner-up: “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio”

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: “RRR”

Runner-up: “Decision to Leave”

Best Documentary Film

Winner: “I Didn't See You There”

Runner-up: “Bad Axe”

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Todd Field, “TÁR”

Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Runner-up: Kogonada, “After Yang”

Best Director

Winner: Todd Field, “TÁR”

Runner-up: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Lead Performance

Winner: Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Runner-up: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Performance

Winner: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runner-up: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance

Winner: Jenny Slate, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

Runner-up: Isabella Rossellini, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Best Ensemble Acting

Winner: “Women Talking”

Runner-up: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Musical Score

Winner: Michael Giacchino, “The Batman”

Runner-up: M.M. Keeravani, “RRR”

Breakout of the Year

Winner: Charlotte Wells (writer-director, “Aftersun”)

Runner-up: Jane Schoenbrun (writer-director, “We're All Going to the World's Fair”)

Best Cinematography

Winner: Hoyte Van Hoytema, “Nope”

Runner-up: Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Editing

Winner: Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runner-up: Kim Sang-bum, “Decision to Leave”

Best Stunt/Movement Choreography

Winner: Vicky Arora (action design and weapons trainer/stunt coordinator) and Raicho Vasilev (fight choreographer/stunt coordinator), and Prem Rakshith (dance choreographer), “RRR”

Runner-up: Daniel Hernandez (stunt coordinator/fight coordinator), Grant Powell (stunt coordinator), and Jénel Stevens (fight choreographer), “The Woman King”

Original Vision Award

Winner: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Runner-up: “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

The Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award*

Winner: Joshua Hull (“Glorious”)

*As a special honor, no runner-up is named for the Hoosier Award. It is named after founding IFJA member and longtime NUVO Newsweekly critic Edward Johnson-Ott.