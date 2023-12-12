Discover more from Film Yap
IFJA unveils 2023 award nominees
"Poor Things" leads with 12 nominations from Indiana film critics, "Killers of the Flower Moon" garners 10 with winners to be announced Dec. 18.
The Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) has announced nominees for its forthcoming 2023 awards, with winners to be revealed on Monday, Dec. 18.
The satirical sci-fi epic “Poor Things” leads all films with 12 total nominations — including for Best Film, Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Adapted Screenplay (Tony McNamara) and performers Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s epic exploration of Osage tribe murders in the early 20th century, has 10 total nominations. Scorsese received two of those nominations (Director, Adapted Screenplay shared with Eric Roth).
Other individuals receiving multiple nominations include:
Celine Song (Director, Original Screenplay, Breakout of the Year) for Past Lives
Chloe Domont (Original Screenplay, Breakout of the Year) for Fair Play
Greta Gerwig (Director, Adapted Screenplay shared with Noah Baumbach) for Barbie
Daniel Goldhaber (Breakout of the Year, Adapted Screenplay shared with Ariela Barer and Jordan Sjol) for How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Cord Jefferson (Adapted Screenplay, Breakout of the Year) for American Fiction
Charles Melton (Supporting Performance, Breakout of the Year) for May December
Christopher Nolan (Director, Adapted Screenplay) for Oppenheimer
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Musical Score) for The Killer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Dominic Sessa (Supporting Performance, Breakout of the Year) for The Holdovers
As has been its practice, the IFJA considers films on a chronological calendar, determined by when screenings/screeners are made available to all voting members.
The IFJA will determine a winner and runner-up in all categories other than the Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award. As a special award honoring a film, filmmaker, performer or industry professional with a strong Indiana connection, only the winner is announced. Nominees for this award are also not released in advance.
In addition to Best Film and Runner-Up, the IFJA also will release an overall Top 10, with eight other honored films listed alphabetically.
Nominees are listed below, in alphabetical order in their respective categories.
BEST FILM
American Fiction
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
Barbie
Beau is Afraid
BlackBerry
Dream Scenario
Fair Play
Godzilla Minus One
The Holdovers
John Wick: Chapter 4
The Killer
Killers of the Flower Moon
May December
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
A Thousand and One
BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Boy and the Heron
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Anatomy of a Fall
The Boy and the Heron
Godzilla Minus One
Monster
Past Lives
Pathaan
The Promised Land
Suzume
When Evil Lurks
The Zone of Interest
BEST DOCUMENTARY
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Greener Pastures
Kokomo City
Lakota Nation vs. United States
Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Wes Anderson (screenplay / story) and Roman Coppola (story), Asteroid City
Kristoffer Borgli, Dream Scenario
Samy Burch (screenplay / story) and Alex Mechanik (story), May December
Chloe Domont, Fair Play
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One
Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms
Celine Song, Past Lives
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Ari Aster, Beau is Afraid
Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Daniel Goldhaber, Ariela Barer and Jordan Sjol, How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
M. Night Shyamalan, Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman, Knock at the Cabin
BEST DIRECTOR
Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
David Fincher, The Killer
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Todd Haynes, May December
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Phoebe Dynevor, Fair Play
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
Natalie Portman, May December
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Viola Davis, Air
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Charles Melton, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
BEST VOCAL / MOTION-CAPTURE PERFORMANCE
Jack Black, The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Oscar Isaac, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Shameik Moore, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Chloë Grace Moretz, Nimona
Hailee Steinfeld, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING
Air
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
Barbie
Beau is Afraid
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
A Thousand and One
BEST EDITING
Michael Andrews, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Kirk Baxter, The Killer
Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
Curt Lobb, BlackBerry
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
Nathan Orloff, John Wick: Chapter 4
Franklin Peterson, Fair Play
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro, Maestro
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dan Laustsen, John Wick: Chapter 4
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Erik Messerschmidt, The Killer
Pawel Pogorzelski, Beau is Afraid
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Robert Yeoman, Asteroid City
Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest
BEST MUSICAL SCORE
Gavin Brivik, How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Alexandre Desplat, Asteroid City
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, The Killer
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Naoki Satō, Godzilla Minus One
Marcelo Zarvos, May December
BEST STUNT / MOVEMENT CHOREOGRAPHY
Laurent Demianoff (fight / stunt coordinator), John Wick: Chapter 4
Wade Eastwood (stunt coordinator) and Wolfgang Stegemann (fight coordinator), Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Deven MacNair (stunt coordinator), Bottoms
Constanza Macras (choreographer), Poor Things
Noon Orsatti, Shane Habberstad, Leoš Stránský, Stanimir Stamatov and Thayr Harris (stunt coordinators) and Travis Gomez (fight choreographer) & Sunny Sun (fight coordinator), Extraction 2
Marcus Shakesheff (stunt coordinator) and Alison Faulk & Luke Broadlick (choreographers), Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer White (choreographer) and Lisa Welham (associate choreographer), Barbie
BREAKOUT OF THE YEAR
Josiah Cross (performer), A Thousand and One
Chloe Domont (writer-director), Fair Play
Daniel Goldhaber (director / co-writer), How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Cord Jefferson (writer-director), American Fiction
Marshawn Lynch (performer), Bottoms
Charles Melton (performer, May December
Dominic Sessa (performer), The Holdovers
Celine Song (writer-director), Past Lives
Iman Vellani (performer), The Marvels
ORIGINAL VISION
Barbie
Beau is Afraid
Dream Scenario
Enys Men
Infinity Pool
Poor Things
Robot Dreams
Smoking Causes Coughing
Established in 2009 by a dedicated group of six Indiana journalists — and now including 25 members — the Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) endeavors to promote quality film criticism in the Hoosier state and support Indiana’s growing film industry.
For more information, visit
http://indianafilmjournalists.com
.
I’ve created a list on Letterboxd with all of the nominated films. https://boxd.it/qPodU