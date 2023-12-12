The Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) has announced nominees for its forthcoming 2023 awards, with winners to be revealed on Monday, Dec. 18.

The satirical sci-fi epic “Poor Things” leads all films with 12 total nominations — including for Best Film, Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Adapted Screenplay (Tony McNamara) and performers Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s epic exploration of Osage tribe murders in the early 20th century, has 10 total nominations. Scorsese received two of those nominations (Director, Adapted Screenplay shared with Eric Roth).

Other individuals receiving multiple nominations include:

Celine Song (Director, Original Screenplay, Breakout of the Year) for Past Lives

Chloe Domont (Original Screenplay, Breakout of the Year) for Fair Play

Greta Gerwig (Director, Adapted Screenplay shared with Noah Baumbach) for Barbie

Daniel Goldhaber (Breakout of the Year, Adapted Screenplay shared with Ariela Barer and Jordan Sjol) for How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Cord Jefferson (Adapted Screenplay, Breakout of the Year) for American Fiction

Charles Melton (Supporting Performance, Breakout of the Year) for May December

Christopher Nolan (Director, Adapted Screenplay) for Oppenheimer

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Musical Score) for The Killer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Dominic Sessa (Supporting Performance, Breakout of the Year) for The Holdovers

As has been its practice, the IFJA considers films on a chronological calendar, determined by when screenings/screeners are made available to all voting members.

The IFJA will determine a winner and runner-up in all categories other than the Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award. As a special award honoring a film, filmmaker, performer or industry professional with a strong Indiana connection, only the winner is announced. Nominees for this award are also not released in advance.

In addition to Best Film and Runner-Up, the IFJA also will release an overall Top 10, with eight other honored films listed alphabetically.

Nominees are listed below, in alphabetical order in their respective categories.

BEST FILM

American Fiction

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Beau is Afraid

BlackBerry

Dream Scenario

Fair Play

Godzilla Minus One

The Holdovers

John Wick: Chapter 4

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

May December

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

A Thousand and One

BEST ANIMATED FILM

The Boy and the Heron

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

The Boy and the Heron

Godzilla Minus One

Monster

Past Lives

Pathaan

The Promised Land

Suzume

When Evil Lurks

The Zone of Interest

BEST DOCUMENTARY

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Greener Pastures

Kokomo City

Lakota Nation vs. United States

Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Wes Anderson (screenplay / story) and Roman Coppola (story), Asteroid City

Kristoffer Borgli, Dream Scenario

Samy Burch (screenplay / story) and Alex Mechanik (story), May December

Chloe Domont, Fair Play

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One

Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms

Celine Song, Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ari Aster, Beau is Afraid

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Daniel Goldhaber, Ariela Barer and Jordan Sjol, How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

M. Night Shyamalan, Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman, Knock at the Cabin

BEST DIRECTOR

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

David Fincher, The Killer

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Todd Haynes, May December

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Phoebe Dynevor, Fair Play

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Natalie Portman, May December

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Viola Davis, Air

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Charles Melton, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

BEST VOCAL / MOTION-CAPTURE PERFORMANCE

Jack Black, The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Oscar Isaac, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Shameik Moore, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Chloë Grace Moretz, Nimona

Hailee Steinfeld, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING

Air

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Beau is Afraid

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

A Thousand and One

BEST EDITING

Michael Andrews, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Kirk Baxter, The Killer

Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Curt Lobb, BlackBerry

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

Nathan Orloff, John Wick: Chapter 4

Franklin Peterson, Fair Play

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dan Laustsen, John Wick: Chapter 4

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Erik Messerschmidt, The Killer

Pawel Pogorzelski, Beau is Afraid

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Robert Yeoman, Asteroid City

Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Gavin Brivik, How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Alexandre Desplat, Asteroid City

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, The Killer

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Naoki Satō, Godzilla Minus One

Marcelo Zarvos, May December

BEST STUNT / MOVEMENT CHOREOGRAPHY

Laurent Demianoff (fight / stunt coordinator), John Wick: Chapter 4

Wade Eastwood (stunt coordinator) and Wolfgang Stegemann (fight coordinator), Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Deven MacNair (stunt coordinator), Bottoms

Constanza Macras (choreographer), Poor Things

Noon Orsatti, Shane Habberstad, Leoš Stránský, Stanimir Stamatov and Thayr Harris (stunt coordinators) and Travis Gomez (fight choreographer) & Sunny Sun (fight coordinator), Extraction 2

Marcus Shakesheff (stunt coordinator) and Alison Faulk & Luke Broadlick (choreographers), Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer White (choreographer) and Lisa Welham (associate choreographer), Barbie

BREAKOUT OF THE YEAR

Josiah Cross (performer), A Thousand and One

Chloe Domont (writer-director), Fair Play

Daniel Goldhaber (director / co-writer), How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Cord Jefferson (writer-director), American Fiction

Marshawn Lynch (performer), Bottoms

Charles Melton (performer, May December

Dominic Sessa (performer), The Holdovers

Celine Song (writer-director), Past Lives

Iman Vellani (performer), The Marvels

ORIGINAL VISION

Barbie

Beau is Afraid

Dream Scenario

Enys Men

Infinity Pool

Poor Things

Robot Dreams

Smoking Causes Coughing

Established in 2009 by a dedicated group of six Indiana journalists — and now including 25 members — the Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) endeavors to promote quality film criticism in the Hoosier state and support Indiana’s growing film industry.

For more information, visit

http://indianafilmjournalists.com

.