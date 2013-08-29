Win passes to a special advance screening of "Insidious: Chapter 2," Wednesday, September 11!

To enter:

1) Go to The Film Yap (www.thefilmyap.com) or The Film Yap’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Film-Yap/160209640474), and SHARE one of The Film Yap's stories on your Facebook page (see quick instructions below).

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Synopsis:

The famed horror team of director James Wan and writer Leigh Whannell reunite with the original cast of Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, Barbara Hershey and Ty Simpkins in INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER 2, the terrifying sequel to the acclaimed horror film, which follows the haunted Lambert family as they seek to uncover the mysterious childhood secret that has left them dangerously connected to the spirit world.