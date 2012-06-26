INDIANAPOLIS!! Enter for your chance to win passes to see "The Amazing Spider-Man," starring Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, and Denis Leary, Monday, July 2 on Indy's south side!

To enter, do the following:1) Go to any page on The Film Yap (www.thefilmyap.com), read the story and leave a comment at the bottom of the page. Please be creative! Engage other readers!

2) Send an e-mail to contests@thefilmyap.com, telling us which story you commented on, and including the secret code phrase “The Social Network” (double bonus points if you know the code’s significance!).

Be sure to check out The Film Yap's apparel page! In addition to our very popular t-shirts ($18), we also offer sweatshirts ($25) and hooded sweatshirts ($30)! Remember that you get a free movie from The Film Yap Movie Ditch, or a “Freebie” good for a guaranteed win in any upcoming movie pass or DVD/blu ray giveaway for each shirt you buy! Go to http://www.thefilmyap.com/yap-t-shirt/ for more details!