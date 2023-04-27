The idea behind “Indie Rooftop” is pretty straightforward, but the simplicity is what gives it is charm. Gather a half-dozen or so up-and-coming independent music stars from various backgrounds and genres, put them on a roof against the iconic Chicago skyline and let them do their thing, heartfelt performances combined with interviews.

Fana Hues is soulful and sultry. She likes to tell true stories about herself, her friends and family. She’s a singer, composer, actress and several other multi-hyphenates who likes to dance and make videos, low-end DIY stuff until she makes it big. She’s got the voice and the drive to do so.

Fany de la Chica hails from the Spain, growing up in the Flamenco music tradition. Forced to emigrate to London by economic hardship without even being able to speak English, she eventually made her way to the U.S. and Columbia University to study jazz. Her sound combines her Spanish roots, R&B, jazz and many other influences. “My inspirations are from my early childhood and teenage years. I always wanted to mix different genres of music and kind of do my own style,” she says.

Louis King is a rapper who recently completed an ambitious project where he wrote and recorded more than 156 songs over the course of nearly a year. “It made me push myself, pushing out 4-5 songs a week. You can’t wait for something,” he says. He also gives back with “heart work,” working with men in prison to help ease their transition.

Land Is Rising is a quixotic young fellow with roots in Mexico, Ireland and native peoples of North America. “I never really wanted to wanted to make music professionally. I never really thought I’d put music into the world like that.” But a beautiful, high tenor voice and a mix of pop and folk rhythms makes for an intriguing soundscape that goes beyond superficiality.

Babyxsosa has an interesting sound, though it may not be for everyone. She records R&B tracks of herself and then performs live against them with overlapping crescendos to make something “honest and true and raw.” She grew up playing oboe in a classical music tradition and has enjoyed a musical journey moving from structured to unstructured models. “I like to capture the good and the bad.”

Another high tenor, Will Jordan is a centered and sensitive guy who’s worked on both the industry side of the music business and given himself space to explore creative control as an independent. “I like to tell stories. I’ve been through difficult things and wonderful things,” he says. I’d describe his style as R&B, lush and unabashedly romantic.

“Indie Rooftop” is an interesting format to encounter new musicians from all over North America without having to seek them out in individual clubs. Each 20-minute or so episode is like a hefty music video portrait where we get to hear two or three songs and sit down with the artist.

Indie Rooftop is available on YouTube with all the segments compiled here.