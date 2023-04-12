Beginning April 19, the Indy Film Fest will kick off its 20th year with in-person screenings at Kan Kan Cinema and will unveil movies of all genres for festival “goers” to screen at home. From April 19-23, the Fest will host in-person screenings, and virtual screenings through April 30.

The Fest begins Wednesday, April 19 with an opening-night feature of SISU. The movie is a wild, over-the-top, gory action film where a gold miner stumbles upon a Nazi patrol and a chase through the destroyed and mined Lapland wilderness begins. Opening night film tickets also include admission to our Opening Night After Party at White Rabbit Cabaret (21+ only).

POLITE SOCIETY will be a special presentation film on Friday, April 21. The story follows Ria Khan, a London schoolgirl and tireless martial-artist-in-training with dreams of being a stunt woman. When Ria’s sister announces a wedding to the wealthy son of the prominent Shah family, Ria knows something isn’t right and enlists her friends to help stop the wedding.

Awards night on Saturday, April 22 will feature MASTER GARDNER, a movie about a horticulturist tending the grounds of a beautiful estate who reckons with his violent past after taking on the care of the estate owner’s troubled great niece. Awards night film tickets also include admission to our 20th Birthday Bash and Awards Night Party at Radio Radio (21+ only).

To further celebrate the 20th anniversary, Indy Film Fest will relive the very first “Roving Cinema” with STRANGE BREW on April 24 at Sun King Brewery. Roving Cinema is the Fest’s effort to take films outside of the four walls of a theater to locales around the city relevant to that film. In STRANGE BREW, Bob and Doug help Pam regain the brewery founded by her late father and confront the suspicious Brewmeister Smith.

The entire Indy Film Fest lineup and tickets are available now online.

“It feels so great to be together in theaters, watching movies, hosting parties, and celebrating our films and our community for our 20th year,” said Dan Moore, Indy Film Fest Executive Director. “We’re excited about these films and our lineup of new, fresh content. We’re going to bring you movies that you’re not otherwise going to see.”

