Fourteen years after most of humanity and their animals have been wiped out by plague, Danielle Deadwyler plays Hailey Freeman, an ex-soldier leading her blended family as they strive to run their farm. Roving bands of marauders are a frequent sight, but there are pockets of holdouts like the Freemans that trade with each other. Her teen son Manny (Kataem O'Connor) encounters a girl his age in the wild, leading to carnal urges and rebellious ways. Even worse, cannibalism has started to rear its horrifying head as food resources grow scarcer. An interesting choice to open a film fest — straddling genres between family drama, action flick and even horror. It’s a well-made piece of entertainment with some interesting overtones to get you thinking afterward.

Note: the distributor is only allowing capsule reviews for now. Look for “40 Acres” to have a theatrical distribution in July accompanied by a full-length review.

