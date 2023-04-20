Indy Film Fest: Le Voyage de Talia (Talia's Journey)
An evocative tale about prodigal daughter of Senegal returning to her homeland in search of her grandmother, and her own identity.
Nadège Bibo-Tansia plays the title character in “Talia’s Journey,” a teen girl who was raised in Belgium and has decided to return to her home country of Senegal. Ostensibly her purpose is to rediscover her family roots, especially her long-lost grandmother, but it’s soon clear in this evocative drama from director and co-writer Christophe Rolin that the person who’s most on a quest to find is herself. Westernized in her attitudes, she’s both shocked and intrigued by the natural, raw beauty of the country and its life-loving people. She forms a friendship with Malika, the poor girl living next door to her cousin’s extravagant mansion, who sells tiny birds for people to make a wish upon and set free. “You think misery is pretty,” Malika accuses, as Talia struggles with her waylaid African identity.
(Editor’s note: only a capsule review of this film is permitted for festival coverage.)