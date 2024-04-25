For Indy Film Fest schedule and tickets, please click here.

In a previous life, I was a cartoonist myself. I used to draw comics for the Ball State Daily News back when I was in college (2003-2007), so the title was what grabbed my attention for this entry into the 2024 Indy Film Fest.

I had not heard of the artists featured in this movie, but the married couple Justin Green and Carol Tyler are huge in autobiographical comic genre. This movie takes a look into their lives, what inspired their artwork, and the growth of this comic genre. Told through interviews with other artists, the couple and their animated artworks, we get a glimpse into the vulnerability and depth of these artists.

Justin Green created a comic titled “Binky Brown Meets the Holy Virgin Mary,” which was a way for him to seek understanding of his OCD (which at the time didn’t have a name). Some of the rigidity and expectations of his Catholic upbringing molded him, and he needed an outlet of some type. Interestingly enough, Justin’s mother was Catholic, and his father Jewish, which created a duality and internal battle that he sought to resolve. Justin utilized the Binky Brown character to explore these sides of himself, and almost shied away from taking credit for the comic that is often attributed to the genre. Justin described this genre as “low hanging fruit,” which he stated that anyone else would have done even if he hadn’t.

Justin’s OCD and reclusiveness is what captured my attention, as he tried to explore some of the rituals, compulsions, and struggles that he had back in the 1970’s before there had been a formal diagnosis for his condition (OCD and social phobia). Catching a glimpse into his world and the intricacies of what can make an artist truly a “tortured artist.”

Justin’s wife Carol started as a fan of his artwork prior to meeting him in the underground comic scene in San Francisco in the 80’s. She found that he was a muse of sorts, and encouraged her to continue pursuing her craft as they developed their romantic relationship. From this side of the story, we saw another tortured artist, dealing with their own internal demons and personal struggles with motherhood verses having the time/desire to create. Autobiographical comics, she found, were also her catharsis.

Justin and Carol had so many similarities, but at the same time—despite being married—lived separate lives. They lived in a home that was more like a duplex, with their own entrances and studios.

3.5/5 stars.