Chelsea Bo deserves an awful lot of credit for writing, producing, editing, starring in and directing her feature debut “No Right Way.” Bo wears a lot of hats and for the most part she wears them well.

Tiffany (Eliza Coupe of the beloved cult sitcom “Happy Endings”) is a single mother who’s struggling. She’s in an on-again, off-again relationship with a drug dealer named Teddy (Guy Noland). The power has been cut off to the Las Vegas home she shares with her teenage daughter Georgie (an aces Ava Acres) and young son Kai (Jack Butler).

It’s often up to Georgie to pick up the slack and take care of Kai when Tiffany’s busy sleeping off the previous night’s drinking and drugging. Child Protective Services catches wind of the situation (likely from Teddy) and intervenes. Kai is sent to live with Tiffany’s lawyer brother. Georgie is supposed to stay with her father, but he’s out of the country on business. Stepping in on their Dad’s behalf is Georgie’s twentysomething half-sister Harper (Bo), who welcomes the teen into her Los Angeles abode.

Harper enjoys getting reacquainted with her kid sister and has enough concerns about Tiffany’s parenting that she files for custody on behalf of her father, which winds up causing strife for all parties involved.

“No Right Way” is a simple story told somewhat simply. It’s largely a two-hander between Bo’s Harper and Acres’ Georgie. Both actresses excel in their roles, but it’s Acres who truly impresses. Acres is a good deal older than her character (19 as opposed to 13), but she believably plays a younger teen. I could easily see this actress becoming the next big thing. Her work here often recalled a young Natalie Portman.

Bo’s scripting is generally pretty sharp and deftly balances humor and heart. It’s commendable that she in her writing and Coupe in her performance make Tiffany sympathetic despite the dunderheaded decisions the character often makes. I also really responded to the character of Amy (“Veep” vet Sufe Bradshaw) who’s the mother of Georgie’s girlfriends and somewhat sassily serves as Switzerland between Harper and Tiffany.

The movie’s biggest downfall – and this may be my own failing as a viewer – but I felt confused by what exactly Georgie and Harper’s relationship was through the first half of the film. I incorrectly thought Harper was Tiffany’s sister and thus Georgie’s aunt. This could’ve been easily cleared up much sooner with as little as a throwaway line.

“No Right Way” is very much a film festival sort of movie, but in a good way. It’s a humane work made for humanity as opposed to dollars and cents. Color me curious for whatever Bo tackles next.

