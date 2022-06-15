The Film Yap team is proud to present our coverage of Indy Film Fest, one of the biggest movie-lover events of the year. We’ve got so much great stuff coming your way that we didn’t want to inundate your email inbox with each post.

So here’s a roundup of Vol. 1 with links to each article. Expect to see more reviews and interviews coming online over the next few days. Enjoy!

For Indy Film Fest showtimes and tickets, please click here.

It Happened One Weekend

An eclectic and thoroughly engaging mix of old and new cinema styles about best friends contemplating romance. Think Woody Allen's "Manhattan" by way of modern Indianapolis.

I Love My Dad

Patton Oswalt anchors this decidedly uncomfortable comedy about a dad who catfishes his son in a lame attempt to reconnect.

The B1G Story: George Taliaferro

An excellent documentary about a Hoosier of excellence, whether he was breaking barriers on the football field, in society or mentoring the next generation of IU students.

Kendra and Beth

Mumblecore dramedy rife with empathy, pop culture references.

Anchorage

An odd and sobering (but not at all sober) on-the-road film about two brothers in search of success.

Mitra

This searing drama is a tale of revenge and regret, as an Iranian mother who lost her daughter during the Islamic revolution encounters her betrayer decades later.

Bootyology

Booty, booty, booty, booty, rockin' everywhere!

Welcome to the Dollhouse

This revealing documentary looks at a troupe of South Bend burlesque performers who find empowerment in baring their bodies.

