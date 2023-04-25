Indy Film Fest winners announced
All of the juried prize winners are available to see again in person this weekend.
Indy Film Fest has announced the winners of its juried prizes in each film category for the 19th annual festival. The winners will be screened in-person on Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, and are also available as part of the virtual fest running through April 30.
Best of American Spectrum, Feature: IN A GOOD WAY
Best of American Spectrum, Short: THE FOURTH
Best of World Cinema, Feature: SLAM
Best of World Cinema, Short: THE CALF
Best of Documentary, Feature: NOT JUST A PICKY EATER
Best of Documentary, Short: HANDWRITTEN
Best of Hoosier Lens, Feature: THE BRIGHT PATH: A JOHNNY BRIGHT STORY
Best of Hoosier Lens, Narrative Short: TWO SOLES
Best of Hoosier Lens, Documentary Short: TEACHER OF PATIENCE
The Grand Jury Award goes to IN A GOOD WAY for Feature, and THE CALF for Short. All award-winning films will be screened one more time on Saturday, April 29 or Sunday, April 30. Individual tickets are available for each in-person screening, or film lovers can still get a pass to see them all.