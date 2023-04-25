Indy Film Fest has announced the winners of its juried prizes in each film category for the 19th annual festival. The winners will be screened in-person on Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, and are also available as part of the virtual fest running through April 30.

The Grand Jury Award goes to IN A GOOD WAY for Feature, and THE CALF for Short. All award-winning films will be screened one more time on Saturday, April 29 or Sunday, April 30. Individual tickets are available for each in-person screening, or film lovers can still get a pass to see them all.