The Indianapolis Business Journal has an article out today about the fact that Indianapolis is just one of 30 cities nationwide to play Christopher Nolan’s ambitious epic, “Oppenheimer,” in the large-screen 70mm IMAX format. Movie lovers are literally flocking from all over the region to see the film as intended by Nolan, who is famously scrupulous about how his films are exhibited in theaters.

The film has already pre-sold enough tickets to make it the biggest draw post-pandemic at the IMAX theater at the Indiana State Museum at White River Park, according to IBJ.

“The task took the theater’s chief projectionist three days to complete. He assembled more than 260,000 frames across 53 reels—altogether weighing more than 600 pounds—onto a single film holder, or platter, for use in a special projector found in only 29 other theaters in the world. The platter itself had to be extended from its standard 6-foot width to accommodate the film, which is 11 miles long from the first to last frame,” according to IBJ reporter Mickey Shuey.

Christopher Lloyd of the Film Yap is quoted in the article. Click here to check it out!