Heartland Film has announced the lineup for the fifth annual Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival running July 19-24, 2022. The festival features 150 short films from 25 countries and includes 14 World Premieres, 11 US Premieres, 53 Midwest Premieres and 50 Indiana Premieres. Screenings will be hosted at Living Room Theaters (indoor), Newfields (indoor & amphitheater), Indianapolis Art Center (outdoor) and virtually. The 150 short films are curated into 25 themed programs with runtimes between 70-1oo minutes.

The Indy Shorts International Film Festival continues to establish international recognition in the film industry. Most recently, Indy Shorts was included on MovieMaker Magazine's top 20 Best Short Film Film Festivals in the World list for 2022, as well as, their 50 Best Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee for 2022. Indy Shorts is also an Academy Award®-Qualifying Film Festival in all three short film categories (Live Action, Documentary and Animated) - only 34 film festivals in the world hold this designation. With a track record of 29 nominations and 8 Oscar®-winning shorts, there's a good chance attendees will see the next Academy Award® -contending films first in Indianapolis.

This year's theme is "The Greatest Shorts on Earth" with a carnival focus. Come out early to the outdoor screening at Newfields and the Indianapolis Art Center to enjoy free carnival games, HotBox pizza and cotton candy before the screening. Details on Special Events including a Kick-Off Party, Oscar® Shorts Program, Awards Program, Family Fun Day and Closing Night After Hours can be found below.

Filmmakers from all over the world are traveling to take part in the festival. Most screenings will have filmmakers in attendance to participate in audience Q&As following the screenings. More than $30,000 in cash prizes will be presented to the award winners on Saturday, July 23. The festival's award-winning short films, including the three Academy Award® qualifiers, will play on Saturday, July 23 at 9:30 PM in the Newfields Amphitheater.

Pioneering Spirit Award Winner | Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Tony® Award nominee Colman Domingo will be honored with the Pioneering Spirit Award, which honors individuals who have embodied Heartland Film's mission. Domingo has starred in some of the most profound films and TV series in recent years, such as If Beale Street Could Talk, Lincoln, The Butler, Selma, Birth of a Nation, Candyman, Zola, seven seasons of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and HBO's Euphoria.

Domingo is in two short films in the 2022 Indy Shorts program. He directed, wrote, produced and stars in the animated short "New Moon" (featured in the "Coming of Age" program), as well as executive produced and stars in the live action short "NORTH STAR" (featured in the "Devotion" program). Domingo will attend the post-screening Q&As for both the "Coming of Age" and "Devotion" programs and will receive the Pioneering Spirit Award in-person at the Awards Party.

Ticket Options

*Heartland Film Members receive 20% off individual tickets & fest passes. Tickets can be purchased at www.IndyShorts.org.

Individual Tickets

In-Person | $13

Virtual | $13

Fest Pass Options

In-Person Fest Pass | $79 | One ticket to every in-person screening

Virtual Fest Pass | $79 | One ticket to every virtual screening

Hybrid Fest Pass | $95 | One ticket to every in-person screening and one ticket to every virtual screening

Duo Hybrid Fest Pass | $139 | Two tickets to every in-person screening and one ticket to every virtual screening

Hybrid 5-Pack | $59 | Five tickets to redeem for in-person or virtual screenings

Locations

Virtual | IndyShorts.org | July 19 - 24

Living Room Theaters | 745 E 9th St, Suite 810| July 20 - 21

Newfields | 4000 N Michigan Rd | July 22 - 24

Indianapolis Art Center | 820 E 67th St | July 24

Click here for more info and tickets!