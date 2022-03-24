If you prefer to experience this interview as an audio podcast, click here.

I had the opportunity to chat with Charles Murray, writer/producer/director of the upcoming film "The Devil You Know" starring Omar Epps, Michael Ealy, William Catlett, Glynn Turman, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Erica Tazel and Theo Rossi.

Murray, a native of Gary, Ind., is probably best known for his work writing and producing television shows such as "Sons of Anarchy," "Luke Cage" and "True Story."

"The Devil You Know" will by playing as part of the Gary International Black Film Festival on Saturday, March 26 at 7 pm at Indiana University Northwest Bergland Auditorium at Savannah Hall followed by a Q&A with Murray. The film will begin playing in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 31 at AMC Indianapolis 17 and AMC Perry Crossing 18.

I greatly enjoyed this talk with Murray — whom I found to be warm, thoughtful and incisive — and hope you do as well. Please be on the lookout for my review of "The Devil You Know" next week.

