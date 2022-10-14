Interview: Max Harwood and Martin Owen
Alec Toombs talks with the star and director of the new zombie comedy -- or is it? -- "The Loneliest Boy in the World."
If you prefer to experience this as an audio podcast, please click here.
Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.